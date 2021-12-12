Colby Covington predicts "Louisiana swamp trash" Dustin Poirier will move to welterweight after losing title fight to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington has predicted that Charles Oliveira will defeat Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier when the two men face off at UFC 269.

Further, Covington predicts that Poirier will make the move up to 170lbs, one that Poirier himself has been hinting at for some time now. In a video uploaded to his Instagram, 'Chaos' had the following to say:

"Greetings nerds and virgins. America's champ is back for America's pick of the week, brought to you by Colby Covington incorporated and the undisputed king of sportsbooks, MyBookie.ag. We got UFC 269 tonight, headlined by my good buddy, Louisiana swamp trash Dustin Soyrier and that Mr Ed looking Brazilian jebrony Charles Oliveira. This line is inflated, just like Dustin's ego. Oliveira's gonna look like a D1 All-American out there. Dustin's getting taken down, and then he's gonna be forced to move up to my division."

What is next for Colby Covington?

In 2021, Covington came up short in his second shot against UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. The fight was a closely contested affair that went the full five rounds. However, Covington was unable to assert any consistent dominance over Usman, and lost via unanimous decision.

UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2

Many fans are hoping that 2022 will be the year in which we finally see the long awaited grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Both men have stated that they are open to the matchup, and have even expressed an interest in coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter.

However, Covington recently stated that he is willing to take on rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev. The two men have gone back and forth on social media, with 'Chaos' stating he's happy to send 'Borz' for a "hospital trip."

