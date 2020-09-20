In the main event of UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington once again made a massive statement in the welterweight division, as he put away former division champion Tyron Woodley via fifth-round TKO.

With the win, not only did Chaos return to winning ways in the UFC, but post-fight, he also called out the likes of LeBron James, Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, and both The Diaz Brothers in typical Colby Covington fashion. While speaking to the media, Covington addressed the rumors of Nick Diaz's potential return in 2021 and if he would like to throw it down with the older Diaz brother.

Colby Covington on possibly fighting Nick Diaz

While reports have suggested that Nick Diaz is on course for a return to the Octagon in 2021, Colby Covington decided to weigh in on the scenario and claimed that he would love to fight the returning Diaz brother.

Chaos added that Nick is a high-pressure fighter, but it would just be another easy day at the office for Colby Covington and he would retire Diaz, much like he did with Tyron Woodley after UFC Vegas 11. However, Woodley himself officially hasn't hinted towards a potential retirement. Colby Covington said:

"Yeah, I'd love to fight Nick. He's a high-pressure fighter, you know, I'd love to fight him. It'd be an easy fight and you know I'd definitely retire him, just like I retired Tyron Woodley tonight. Nick Diaz would never fight again, I promise you, after I got done with him."

Colby Covington currently has his eyes set on a potential rematch against Kamaru Usman, as the former interim champion wants to get his shot at the world title once again. While Chaos also claimed that he would love to fight Jorge Masvidal in a fight, he labeled their relationship as "best friends turned into bitter enemies".

If the UFC, for some reason, isn't able to book a fight between Covington and Usman or Covington and Masvidal for that matter, Chaos would love to throw it down with Nick Diaz.

