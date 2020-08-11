Colby Covington reportedly set to get his wish to fight Tyron Woodley

A major welterweight fight will finally happen after a three-year holding pattern. Colby Covington will lock horns with former teammate and one-time friend Tyron Woodley. Both fighters seem to have agreed to fight on September 19th, but a venue is yet to be finalized.

While both were at American Top Team, they would spar with each other. And according to Ben Askren who discussed it with Ariel Helwani "The Chosen One" always dominated Colby Covington. Now with neither training out of Coconut Creek, they get to settle their differences for real.

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley's rivalry

The fight was supposedly inches from being booked multiple times, but there'd always be some politics jump up to stop it from happening. In the heat of their anger towards each other, while Tyron Woodley started hosting shows and segments on TMZ, Colby Covington had a storyline run in a local New Jersey independent Wrestling Organization. His run was with a very large sized and slow African-American male named "TYQIL WOODLEY".

In a sit-down interview afterward, Covington mentioned to this writer; that he had every intention of one day becoming a professional wrestler. And say what you will about his antics, Colby Covington flat out has some serious cardio. But he doesn't have pure KO power with eight of his 15 wins coming via decision.

Tyron Woodley was the first to tease the story via his Instagram account. The UFC, however, is yet to make the announcement completely official. But it looks like we will be getting this fight finally.

For both fighters, not only is this an opportunity to settle a major feud, but it'll put the winner right back in contention for either Kamaru Usman or Gilbert Burns.

With Colby Covington not saying if he's training out of a specific gym he'll have to find different ways to get his gas tank even better and work on improving his power.