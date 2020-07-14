Colby Covington reveals he knocked out Jorge Masvidal in their final sparring session at American Top Team

UFC welterweight Colby Covington is at it again. As the dust started to settle over the recently concluded UFC 251 which took place at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Colby Covington has claimed that he knocked out Jorge Masvidal with a vicious head kick in their final sparring together at American Top Team.

Covington and Masvidal were close friends, roommates, and training partners at ATT for many years but as they both realized that their cross will cross at some point or the other during their quest for a welterweight title shot, their relationship turned sour. Today, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington do not see eye to eye and share one of the most heated rivalries in MMA

Speaking on Submission Radio shortly following Masvidal's defeat at the hands of UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251, Colby Covington revealed details of his final training session with Masvidal.

“He has no chance to last five rounds with me, and he knows that deep down inside that I have a different level to my game than Marty Fakenewsman. He knows that deep down inside. That’s why he’s not gonna step in the octagon with me. Last time we trained, he got knocked out unconscious with a high kick. I faked a takedown, came up. So, he knows who his Daddy is. I’m Jorge Masvidal’s father. That is my son. I’m the King of Miami. I’m Miami’s King, and anybody can come get it. I ain’t gonna pick and choose easy fights and try and say who I’m gonna fight, I’m gonna take anybody, cause I’m the best in the world and that’s what the best in the world does.”

It's obviously undecided who Masvidal will fight up next, but the prospect of a high profile grudge match with Colby Covington is very lucrative for the UFC and with both fighters coming off defeats at the hands of the champ, it would make sense for them to throw down to decide who gets another shot at the title. When asked though, Masvidal refrained from showing any interest in a fight with Colby Covington. (via MMA Fighting).

“The fragile guy with the MAGA hat, definitely not him. Cause he got finished by this guy with a full training camp. He had like 12 weeks and he got finished by that guy. That guy’s below me and this dude by a lot. Six days’ notice and I was nowhere near getting hurt or getting put out. The gas tank wasn’t the best but I wasn’t going nowhere as far as damage goes. Everybody could see that. So definitely not that punk.”