Colby Covington's heated back and forth with Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 presser quickly turns into friendly camaraderie [VIDEO]

Despite not fighting each other at UFC 296, Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson stole the show at the press conference with a perplexing interaction.

Covington, who showed up wearing a George Washington outfit, started the exchange by anointing himself as the biggest draw on the card, to which Ferguson interrupted to state that he was the star attraction. The two fighters went back and forth until Ferguson surprisingly offered a compliment, causing both fighters to switch gears and exclaim their love for America.

In response to Colby Covington ridiculing him for his knockout loss to Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson said:

"I might be [still knocked out], I f****** woke up and realized how American I am. So I'm gonna be real... regardless if this f***** wins and I win, we're gonna keep that f****** s*** here... That was a compliment b****."

Covington then paused his insults to agree with Ferguson, saying:

"I'm complimenting you too, I'm rooting for you on Saturday night... Let's go, team America. F*** yeah, God bless!"

Ferguson and Covington would then scream about their love for their home country into their microphones, ending a unique sequence.

Expand Tweet

Ahead of his title fight with the British champion Leon Edwards, Covington declared his attempt to re-claim the belt as the second American Revolution, thus enticing him to resemble a former president at the press conference. Ironically, Ferguson is also facing a British opponent.

Ferguson will attempt to snap a six-fight losing streak against the streaking Paddy Pimblett, while Covington will attempt to claim the welterweight title for a third time against Edwards.

Why did Colby Covington dress as George Washington?

Colby Covington always represents the United States in each UFC appearance, but the former interim welterweight champion doubled down on that stance ahead of his third undisputed title fight.

Entering the UFC 296 press conference, Covington claimed he would channel Washington as 'General Covington' on Dec. 16 as he attempted to dethrone the welterweight champion, Leon Edwards. Edwards trains and fights out of Birmingham, England, thus inspiring Covington's gimmick.

Expand Tweet

Edwards dismissed Covington's outfit, calling his opponent a "drag queen" and a "clown."

Expand Tweet