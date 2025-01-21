Colby Covington's three-word IG post on day of Donald Trump's inauguration invites plenty of trolls: "Khabib is his favorite fighter"

  • home icon
By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Jan 21, 2025 02:30 GMT
Fans troll (insert) Colby Covington (right) for supporting Donald Trump (right). [Image credit: @colbycovington on Instagram]
Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington rejoiced after Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. 'Chaos' is one of the very first MMA fighters to openly support Trump, dating back to his first term.

The welterweight superstar posted about the newly-inaugurated President on Instagram, with the caption:

"America is BACK!!!"
With Colby Covington being a polarizing figure, MMA fans couldn't help but troll the former interim UFC champion, with @inkedup_kinq saying:

"Khabib is his favorite fighter."

@sirysthe3rd seconded this, saying:

"Ask him who’s his favorite fighter"
Comments on the post. [Image credit: @colbycovington on Instagram]
When Colby Covington addressed Donald Trump's choice of Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter

Colby Covington can't seem to get away from his trolls, who always point out that Donald Trump chose former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov over him as his favorite fighter. He finally addressed this in his pre-fight presser for UFC Tampa late last year.

When a member of the press mentioned it, 'Chaos' provided a surprising take:

"He [Trump] didn't say that Khabib [Nurmagomedov] was his favorite fighter. He was just asked who are some of [his] favorite fighters and he just saw Khabib the weekend before so he's given a shoutout to him. You know, we want good relations with Russia. It made sense to go that route."

He continued:

"We want peace in the Middle East. We want peace around the world. We want don't want Russia going after Ukraine. We need more peace...He has a lot of favorite fighters that he likes. I know I'm one of his favorite fighters."

Regardless of what happens, it seems Covington will always be a die-hard supporter of Trump.

Listen to Colby Covington's comments here (18:45):

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
