Colby Covington says Tyron Woodley's career went "down the drain" following loss to Gilbert Burns

Colby Covington

Colby Covington has finally responded to Tyron Woodley's loss from over the past weekend at UFC on ESPN 9.

Over the past weekend, Tyron Woodley made his return to the Octagon, in what was his first fight in over a year, as he faced Brazilian sensation Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout. Going into the bout as the favorite, Woodley ended up being dominated by Burns, who put away 'The Chosen One' and won the fight, via unanimous decision.

Of course, capitalizing on Woodley's loss was none other than his arch-rival Colby Covington, who had a savage response to the former's recent loss and even went on record to claim that Woodley's career is "going down the drain".

Colby Covington has a savage response to Tyron Woodley's recent loss to Gilbert Burns

While speaking on Submission Radio, former interim UFC Welterweight Champion, Colby Covington, had a savage response to Tyron Woodley's latest loss to Gilbert Burns. He didn't hold back in weighing in on the former UFC Welterweight Champion's loss to 'Durinho'.

Covington started off by conducting a moment of silence for Woodley and even claiming that the former UFC Welterweight Champion is now washed-up. So much so, 'Chaos' even decided to waste some of his coffee, just to get back at Woodley. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“Let’s start off by having a moment of silence for Woodley’s career. Hold on just one second. Moment of silence, (pours liquid out of his coffee mug onto the floor). That’s Woodley’s career going down the drain. Just like I told you guys, he’s washed up. He don’t want to fight no more, he’s TMZ Woodley. He’s out there rapping making songs about me, hurting people’s ear drums."

Covington further added that Woodley doesn't want to fight anymore and only showed up for the heavy paycheck that was on the line. The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion lastly said that Woodley's career went right down the drain.

“Who called it? I said he’s washed up. I said he’s 40 years old. He’s a 40-year-old virgin. He doesn’t want to fight anymore. All he did was show up for a paycheck, so I figured we’d have a moment of silence for him and I’d pour out a beer for his career and just like his career, it went right down the drain.”

Woodley and Covington have been going at each other for quite a few months now. The two welterweight fighters even seemingly agreed to fight each other. However, the fight never came to fruition, and instead, the UFC decided to book Woodley against Leon Edwards.

Advertisement

But, the Woodley vs. Edwards fight was also called-off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former was finally booked for a clash against Gilbert Burns, a bout that he ended up losing via split decision.