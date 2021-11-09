When Colby Covington spoiled Star Wars for his haters

As the biggest villain in the UFC, Colby Covington has committed several offenses in years past, but none angered fans quite like the time he spoiled the ending of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

(Note: This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

In 2017, the welterweight contender pulled off a massive troll job by spoiling an important plot point in what was possibly the most anticipated movie of the year. In a bid to enrage the "nerds" who follow the Star Wars franchise, Covington tweeted:

"Luke Skywalker dies. Saved you nerds 2h 33m of your virgin lives. You're welcome. Try something new, its ladies night. Go get laid. #starwars #LastJedi #MyHatersAreAllVirgins"

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is part of a new trilogy of films announced after Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in October 2012. It follows 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is the eighth episode of the nine-part "Skywalker saga."

After generating a ton of backlash on social media, 'Chaos' responded by issuing an unapologetic statement to those he angered. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Covington said:

"There’s a couple hundred that are pissed off and want me dead, want my head, that want ISIS to burn my family. So a lot of virgins and nerds out there mad at Colby Covington."

In a Star Wars-like twist, Colby Covington breaks character at UFC 268

Colby Covington dropped the bad-guy act in a rare display of sportsmanship after his hard-fought title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268.

After the five-round battle, Covington approached Usman and explained that everything he said during their rivalry was only for show. The title challenger was also heard telling Usman, "It's all about money, nothing but love." The pair of rivals proceeded to hug it out after sharing nearly ten rounds of action in the octagon.

For the second time, Covington pushed Usman to the limit in a way no other challenger has. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' ultimately retained the UFC welterweight title, but not without surviving some scary moments. In the fourth, Covington hurt Usman with a body kick and some combinations but wasn't able to bail himself out of the deficit.

Now that his feud with Usman has seemingly concluded, Covington has hinted that a matchup against his friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal could be next for him.

