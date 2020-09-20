In the aftermath of his emphatic win over Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington revealed his plans for the welterweight division, as Chaos made it pretty clear that he either wants a shot at the title or wants to fight Jorge Masvidal.

While speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference, Colby Covington was asked his thoughts on the potential Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz II fight, which is rumored to take place in 2021. While Chaos quite confidently claimed that he vs Gamebred will be a bigger fight, he also threw shade at Nate Diaz, in the process.

Colby Covington takes a shot at Nate Diaz after UFC Vegas 11 win

Nate Diaz's last fight in the UFC was at UFC 244 when he lost to Jorge Masvidal in the inaugural BMF Championship bout. While Diaz hasn't competed in the Octagon since November of 2019, rumors have suggested that the UFC is planning to book a rematch between the pair for early 2021.

Colby Covington, however, believes that a fight between him and Jorge Masvidal is the bigger fight to make. Chaos further went on record to label it as the "best friends turned bitter enemies" fight. In the process, Covington also took a jab at Diaz, claiming that 'The West Coast Gangster' hasn't been relevant in 5-6 years and shouldn't even be fighting anymore.

"Everybody knows Nate Diaz is done. He hasn't been relevant in 5-6 years, the guy fights once every couple of years. He's got nothing left in the tank, he's had so many fights. You know, he's got CTE, he shouldn't even be fighting anymore. It's a shame, his coaches, I feel bad that they let him go at the Octagon anymore. So they need to do this fight with me and Jorge."- said, Colby Covington."

While nothing regarding the rematch between Masvidal and Diaz has been confirmed as of yet, it also remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for Colby Covington from here onwards.

Please credit Sportskeeda if you use any of the quotes from this article