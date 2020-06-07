Colby Covington takes sly dig at "Street Judas" Jorge Masvidal regarding failed negotiations with UFC; challenges latter to grudge match

Covington and Masvidal

The rivalry between former friends and teammates, fellow welterweights, and now sworn enemies Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal is like a volcano waiting to erupt. There's been a lot of verbal back-and-forth going on over the past few months and the MMA community would love to see this grudge match go down inside the Octagon.

However, the UFC hasn't shown much interest in the matchup yet. Now, though could be a better time than ever to make the much anticipated Masvidal vs. Covington matchup come to fruition. Masvidal has been involved in a dispute with the promotion and a grudge match against the outspoken welterweight will certainly earn him the kind of payday he has been looking for since winning the BMF belt.

Covington, who is never shy of trash-talking about fellow fighters has taken a dig at former stablemate Jorge Masvidal regarding the latter's most recent problems with the UFC. Since quite some time now, it was believed that the next clash at the summit of the 170lbs division will be between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. However, it was later revealed that the negotiations came to a halt as Masvidal believes that he is not being paid enough for the fight.

Covington seems to think that it isn't the only cause for Masvidal's reluctance to take the fight. Speaking to theScore’s James Lynch, Covington tried to spark some interest for a potential grudge match against Masvidal by pitching the "friends turned rivals" angle and billing it as one of the biggest fights that can be made at the moment.

“It would definitely be the friends-turned-enemies angle with journeyman ‘Street Judas’ Jorge Masvidal. Jorge can’t read, he can’t write, he can’t spell and he definitely can’t fight. What’s going on? Why does [Masvidal] not want to fight Usman? Why’s he holding out? Why’s he scared? Maybe there’s something going on that we don’t know about. Maybe Jorge wants ‘America’s champ,’ maybe he wants the ‘People’s Champ,’ maybe he wants Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, and maybe he wants Miami’s favorite fighter, because he claims to be from Miami. But, everybody knows I’m the king of Miami right now and I run the streets of Miami."

Better to be a live chicken than a dead duck. #StreetJudas — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) June 5, 2020

Covington has made it clear that if he doesn't get the superfight against Masvidal, he wants to run it back with Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight strap.

"The UFC knows that I’ve expressed my interest and I want my rematch with ‘Marty FakeNewsman’ which I deserve. Or, I want this fight with Journeyman Jorge Masvidal.”