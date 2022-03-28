"It was definitely a fix" - Colby Covington throws shade at Jake Paul's knockout win over Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch

Colby Covington has claimed that Jake Paul's rematch against Tyron Woodley was fixed. Woodley and Paul were involved in an eight-round professional boxing bout in December 2021, with 'The Problem Child' knocking out the former UFC welterweight champion in the sixth round.

Woodley's former opponent, Covington, was recently a guest on the Full Send Podcast. During the conversation, 'Chaos' explained why he felt the rematch between Paul and Woodley was rigged.

Covington also noted that Woodley's mom was screaming and dancing around in the ring despite her son's loss. Citing that as evidence of a fix, he said:

"It was definitely a fix, you could tell, just the way he like signaled to him like, 'Hey, okay, put your hand down, now you're gonna take the knockout.' And then you see Woodley's mom, like she's dancing around in the f**king octagon, like screaming right next to her son. Like, dude, your son just got knocked out and humiliated in front of the world and you're f**king screaming happy?"

Colby Covington on possibly fighting Khamzat Chimaev

During the same conversation, Colby Covington spoke about possibly fighting Khamzat Chimaev down the road. 'Chaos' mocked the rising UFC welterweight, claiming that 'Borz' hasn't fought any top contenders in the UFC so far.

While Covington believes that Chimaev hasn't fought any credible fighters yet, he believes his own record displays the opposite. Covington said:

"I'm sorry c**shot, your mom named you that, that's a terrible name to have but when he actually gets some credible wins, then we can talk. But dude, this guy has no credible wins, he has three fights in the UFC, contender fights, no top-10 wins, why are we even talking about this guy? Look at all my fights, title fight after title fight."

Covington is currently coming off a huge win over arch-rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. 'Chaos' has since called for a fight against another former ATT teammate, Dustin Poirier. As of now, Poirier is still hoping to face Nate Diaz.

