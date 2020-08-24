UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has once again ridiculed former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, ahead of their upcoming fight in September.

The UFC recently announced that Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley will finally get their hands on each other on September 19 inside the Octagon. Colby Covington and Woodley will headline a five-round welterweight encounter at UFC Fight Night set to go down at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The fight between Woodley and Colby Covington has been in the making for years now and now that the fight has finally been booked, fight fans can't wait to see these two brilliant grapplers go at it inside the cage.

Now, just a few weeks ahead of their fight, Colby Covington is up to his usual antics of using trash talk to get inside the heads of his opponents. Covington recently took another sly dig at the former champion by taking to social media and claiming to throw Woodley an "early retirement party".

It’s Sunday Funday! Were out here throwing Soy Jones Jr an early retirement party before I send his fight career to the same place as his rap career: 6. Feet. Deep. #AmericasChamp #PeoplesChamp #USA #StarsAndStripesForever #AmericanDream

With the fight scheduled to go down on September 19 which is only a few weeks from now, the excitement for this grudge match is reaching fever pitch. Apart from their skills inside the cage, both fighters are known for being good on the microphone so expect a flurry of verbal back and forth ahead of the fight.