Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal: Net worth comparison

Colby Covington will fight Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 this weekend. Ahead of the fight, we take a look at the net worth of the perennial welterweight contenders.

Covington has a net worth of $2 million in 2022. Meanwhile, Masvidal's current net worth is approximately $6 million. Both net worths are per Celebrity Net Worth.

'Chaos' was bettered by Kamaru Usman in his last fight at UFC 268. However, he pocketed home a hefty $532,000 for his efforts, according to the sportsdaily.

Masvidal, meanwhile, suffered a brutal knockout loss against Usman in his last fight at UFC 261. Despite that, the Miami native walked away with $800,000, according to talkSPORT.

Masvidal has headlined a UFC pay-per-view in his last three fights. With that in mind, 'Gamebred' has been racking up the numbers. UFC 251, headlined by Usman vs. Masvidal 2, reportedly attracted a massive 1.3 million buys on pay-per-view.

However, recent success hasn't come overnight for Jorge Masvidal. Almost 17 years of hard work helped him reach this stardom. He even fought in backyards before MMA became a mainstream sport.

Covington, on the other hand, came through a wrestling background before starting to compete in MMA. He joined the American Top Team gym to become a successful professional fighter. Masvidal happened to be one of his main teammates and friends during the early stages of his career.

'Chaos' transitioned into MMA quite well and has held the interim UFC welterweight championship. He currently sits at the No.1 spot in the UFC welterweight division.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal: what's at stake?

Both Covington and Masvidal are looking to make a pathway to the welterweight title. However, losing to Kamaru Usman twice hasn't helped either man's case. The UFC 272 main event is crucial for both fighters.

While a loss would be detrimental for both, Usman told ESPN MMA that Masvidal has more to lose on March 5.

"I think one [Masvidal] has little bit more to lose. So, there's a lot more pressure on that one. So, I would say how they deal with the pressure. One has tremendous amount of pressure. Where the other one [Covington], yeah, he could drop the fight but he'd talk himself into another fight."

Watch Kamaru Usman's interview with ESPN ahead of Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal:

