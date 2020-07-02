Colby Covington extends an olive branch to Dana White

Colby Covington has now seemingly extended the olive branch towards UFC president Dana White

Covington claimed he'd love to take care of Masvidal on behalf of White and the UFC

Like the saying goes, "enemy of your enemy is your friend", former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington has now seemingly extended the olive branch towards UFC president Dana White by promising to "take care" of the "BMF" champ for White. Colby Covington has once again taken a dig at his former roommate turned rival Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal, as we all have come to know over the past few weeks, is in the middle of a heated contract dispute with Dana White regarding the former's upcoming fight. Masvidal wants a pay raise ahead of his next fight and the UFC is unwilling to budge, costing "Gamebred" a shot at Kamaru Usman's welterweight title.

Colby Covington ends beef with Dana White by offering to beat up Jorge Masvidal

Seeing Masvidal in a spot of bother, his rival Colby Covington has jumped in to add insult to injury as well as mend his relationship with White. Speaking on the latest episode of BJPENN.com Radio, Covington claimed he'd love to take care of Masvidal on behalf of White and the UFC.

“I know Dana’s having a dispute with ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal right now. Hey Dana, you know who to call. Call me, bro. I’ll finish ‘Street Judas’ off. I’ll send that dude to the morgue, he won’t ever fight again. He’s got the BMF title but that’s not even a real title, it’s a participation trophy. He’s really got the SMF title right now. The saddest motherf*cker, or the scaredest motherf*cker. It wasn’t a money issue, it was a scared issue.”

Masvidal's last fight inside the Octagon was in the headliner of UFC 244 against Nate Diaz where Gamebred destroyed "The Stockton Slugger" to become the first ever BMF champion. Masvidal's star reached unimaginable heights in 2019 as he put up an array of splendid performances inside the cage, beating Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, all via stoppages.

Colby Covington ended up with a broken his jaw in his last fight against Kamaru Usman in the headliner of UFC 245. The outspoken American now looks to fight Masvidal for another shot at the welterweight title which will be on the line when Usman faces Gilbert Burns in the headliner of UFC 251.