"Cold as f*ck, didn't need to be filmed" - Fans react as Henry Cejudo fires longtime coach on camera ahead of UFC 298

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo firing his long-time coach, Eric Albarracin, on camera on the latest episode of UFC Countdown has left fight fans fuming.

Cejudo is set to return in a bantamweight matchup against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and 'Triple C' is making some changes in his coaching staff in preparation.

In a clip from the episode, Cejudo can be heard saying:

"You were with me from my last Olympic trials, you've been there for me, but as of right now, I just want to let you know man, for this camp dude, I'm getting rid of specific coaches man, and that's you included, dude."

Suffice it to say, fans were not happy with how Cejudo handled the situation, and they flooded social media, noting their disapproval of the fighter's actions.

@Han_Yolo_HNIC wrote:

"Bringing a camera crew to have that conversation with someone is wild."

@scotty_w24 commented:

"Infront of the cameras ? Typical Cejudo. 🤦🏻‍♂️😂"

@SlicedBreadEd wrote:

"Let's be real, he's taking it well because he's on camera, I bet he's raging deep down."

@chargirlxx2 opined:

"That’s cold as f*ck and definitely didn’t need to be filmed."

@Peety_Editor wrote:

"Cold-blooded. 🏴‍☠️"

@photosbydarren joked:

"This is like a scene from 'The Office'. 😂🤦"

@4mula_art opined:

"All I know is Henry Cejudo couldn’t find a storyline that '[UFC] Countdown' could make interesting... so he did the next thing he could to build clout for his fight."

@3res_Comas had this to say:

"Lol, [I] thought this was a skit at first. [The] guy looks so uncomfortable as Cejudo is telling him that he knew he would understand."

Henry Cejudo believes Merab Dvalishvili is an easy fight

Merab Dvalishvili has been undefeated since September 2018 and is currently on a nine-fight win streak in the UFC. However, Henry Cejudo believes his superior wrestling pedigree will make the Georgian one of the easiest fights of his career.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel in 2022, 'Triple C' stated:

"I'm Merab, time ten. My wrestling pedigree is so much better than him. A guy like Merab is a danger to everybody else but me. A guy like Merab would be the easiest fight for me, because I'm a better athlete, I've got better hands, I can submit. I can do a lot of things. My wrestling is that much better."

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments below:

However, contrary to Cejudo's beliefs, the oddsmakers have Dvalishvili as the favorite for UFC 298. Per the UFC's official website, 'The Machine' is a -198 favorite over 'Triple C' (+164 underdog) for the matchup.