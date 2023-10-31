"Collective punishment is a crime" - MMA star Mike Perry pens a heartfelt message on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Former UFC star Mike Perry recently shared his two cents on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Stating that he always backed people living fulfilled lives and loved preserving the innocence of children more than anything, 'Platinum' penned an emotional note on social media in support of the victims of war.

For context, the Israel-Palestine conflict is one of the longest-running conflicts in modern human history, spanning over 75 years. Earlier this month, Israel was attacked by Hamas, the governing body of Palestine's Gaza Strip, which led to a brutal escalation of violence between both sides. Over the past three weeks, the ongoing hostilities have claimed thousands of lives and injured many more.

The scale of suffering on both sides has captured the global community's attention, with many condemning the relentless violence on social media. Considering the number of lives lost, Mike Perry recently took to X and posted a heartfelt message for the people of Palestine. Condemning collective punishment, Perry wrote:

"Collective punishment is a crime, Free Palestine. I support the living of fulfilled lives, the face children make when they receive a gift or a new treat like ice cream! This will always be worth more than any money! No genocide of any people, all races have beautiful qualities! #SaveThePeople."

Mike Perry discusses upcoming fight against Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56

Mike Perry is set to face former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in the headliner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's blockbuster BFKC 56 event on December 2 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ahead of his next assignment, 'Platinum' is confident about his chances and is looking forward to a statement victory.

Given their reputation as gritty brawlers, Perry and Alvarez are prime examples of MMA fighters who successfully transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing. With the love of many fans who've watched them perform over the years, both will be looking to put on a spectacular show for the crowd.

In a recent interview on MMA Junkie Radio, Mike Perry dismissed the idea of Eddie Alvarez giving him a hard time and said:

"There’s only one way to win this fight, and that’s easy work, putting my knuckles on his face... I just feel like he doesn’t know what he’s up against. I don’t understand how he thinks his boxing form, what he did with Chad, is going to transfer against me." [h/t mmajunkie.usatoday.com]

Mike Perry is coming off a second-round TKO victory over Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41 in April. Perry also weighed in as backup for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match on October 14. However, his services weren't required.