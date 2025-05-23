Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan promises another "unforgettable" showcase at ONE Fight Night 32 in Bangkok

Johan Ghazali has a knack for stealing the spotlight every time he steps inside the ring, and he aims to do just that once again at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.
The Colombian rising star is slated for a three-round flyweight Muay Thai clash against seasoned Japanese warrior Taiki Naito, airing live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Estupinan recently offered fans a glimpse into his intense training camp, showcasing his explosive power by unloading solid strikes that rattled his coach's pads.
Accompanying the video was a bold promise from "Panda Kick" himself — he's ready to make another "unforgettable" statement on the global stage of ONE Championship.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
He originally wrote in his native tongue:
"Get ready because this show will be unforgettable."
Check out the clip uploaded on Johan Estupinan's Instagram page below:
For now, it's best to take Estupinan at his word as his rise has been nothing short of meteoric.
Following a stunning 27-second knockout in his promotional debut, Estupinan went on to deliver four electrifying victories on major cards. His most recent triumph came at ONE 170 this past January, where he edged out fellow blue-chip prospect Johan Ghazali in an exciting three-round war.
Thanks to those standout performances, Estupinan has secured his name as one of the best fighters in the division.
Johan Estupinan faces no ordinary foe at ONE Fight Night 32
Johan Estupinan is set for a serious test at ONE Fight Night 32 as he takes on battle-hardened veteran Taiki Naito.
A fixture in ONE Championship's flyweight striking ranks, Naito has made his mark in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, amassing experience over 13 bouts under the promotion's banner.
Now, after a tough 1-2 run in his last three kickboxing outings, Naito aims to reignite his momentum by returning to small-gloved Muay Thai against a red-hot Estupinan.
ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.