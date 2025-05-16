FREE FULL FIGHT: Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali blow the roof off in all-phenoms clash in Bangkok

Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali have been touted as the future of Muay Thai, and the two up-and-comers lived up to the hype when they collided on the global stage of ONE Championship four months ago.

Their highly anticipated showdown took place on the supporting card of ONE 170 this past January, electrifying a sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. There, Estupinan and Ghazali squared off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout that delivered on all fronts.

From the opening bell, both men came out swinging, trading heavy strikes at a blistering pace. Ghazali struck first, dropping Estupinan with a hard right hand in the first round.

However, the Colombian prospect roared back in the second stanza, connecting with clean, powerful punches that sent the Malaysian-American spitfire to the canvas.

Ghazali showcased his resilience, enduring the onslaught and dragging the encounter into a tense final frame.

With the matchup hanging in the balance, Estupinan ramped up the pressure, launching a ferocious barrage of strikes that kept Ghazali on his heels until the final bell.

The late surge proved decisive as Estupinan did just enough to earn a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali set to compete side-by-side at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali will be seeing each other again at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 — but this time around, but they won't be facing off as opponents.

The two rising stars will figure in separate matches on the aforementioned card, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Estupinan is set to lock horns with promotional mainstay Taiki Naito in a flyweight Muay Thai duel, while Ghazali is booked to take on Diego Paez in the same weight category.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

