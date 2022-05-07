Combat sports lawyer details unique take on Charles Oliveira weight-miss scenario - "Arizona appears to not have held proper weigh-ins"

There seems to be no end to the controversy surrounding the recently concluded official weigh-ins for UFC 274. Headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje, the pay-per-view event is set to take place at the Footprint Center in Arizona on May 7.

Oliveira shockingly failed to make weight by 0.5 lbs and was subsequently stripped of the lightweight title he was supposed to defend against Gaethje.

Following the incident, 'Do Bronx', along with a few other fighters competing on the card, claimed that the scale being used by the UFC wasn't functioning correctly. As it currently stands, Oliveira isn't a champion anymore.

However, combat sports regulatory lawyer Erik Magraken claims that the Brazilian may not have officially missed weight due to a major flaw in the entire weigh-in process.

Charles Oliveira may not have officially missed weight. Because Arizona appears to not have held proper weigh ins.



According to Magraken, the Arizona Department of Gaming (regulatory authority of MMA events in the state to ensure compliance with laws and regulations) did not hold weigh-ins in compliance with their statute - the Arizona Administrative Code.

Per Title 5, Chapter 2 section 225 of the updated Arizona Revised Statutes, which, according to the aforementioned Code, must be adhered to by the Arizona Department of Gaming, weigh-ins shall take place "no more than twenty-four hours before the scheduled time of the event."

Magraken pointed out that while UFC 274 is scheduled to start at 5:30 Eastern time and 2:30 Pacific, reports of Oliveira's failure to make weight came out as early as 12:27 Pacific. This means that 'Do Bronx' has a possibly valid claim that he never missed weight due to the regulatory authority failing to conduct a proper weigh-in in accordance with the existing statute.

Does Charles Oliveira have any legal remedy to challenge being stripped of the lightweight title?

According to Magraken, if Oliveira manages to defeat Gaethje at UFC 274, he can then opt for a judicial review of the decision to strip him of the title citing the aforementioned reasons. However, the Brazilian must currently focus on the job at hand.

Charles Oliveira is obviously disappointed having been stripped of the title, but 'Do Bronx' is more motivated than ever to pick up a win on Saturday. At the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of his fight with Gaethje, Oliveira said he can't change what's already happened but promised to "shock the world" inside the octagon on May 7. He said:

"These things happen, you can't explain god. The champion has a name and it's Charles Oliveira, I'm gonna shock the world tomorrow."

