"Come back stronger champ" - Fans patiently waiting for Superbon's inevitable title unification clash against Masaaki Noiri

ONE Championship fans can hardly wait to see ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon step inside the circle and attempt to become the undisputed king of the division when he battles ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

Ad

The excitement for their yet-to-be announced unification bout reached a fever pitch when the world's largest martial arts promotion recently posted an Instagram video of the Thai superstar preparing himself for training by shadowboxing.

Watch the entire video below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the caption of the post, the promotion asked what lies ahead for the 34-year-old.

Fans gladly chimed in with their thoughts in the comments section, which can be read below:

"Comeback stronger Champ 🙌🔥"

"Superbon Vs Masaaki Noiri 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Superbon vs masaaki noiri 🔥"

"You're a king 👑🖤"

"Rematch @tawanchay_pk or @noiri.masaaki in kickbox."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

While many are understandably expecting to see Superbon square off against Noiri for the undisputed crown, another matchup with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is an interesting option as well.

Ad

Superbon's most recent outing inside the circle was this past January at ONE 170, where he attempted to take the 155-pound Muay Thai crown from Tawanchai. Unfortunately, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate had his number and stopped him in the second round to go up 2-0 in their head-to-head under Muay Thai rules.

Superbon is not threatened by Masaaki Noiri's power

Masaaki Noiri pulled off a surprising third-round TKO of Tawanchai to claim the interim 155-pound kickboxing crown in March, but Superbon is not impressed with what he saw.

Ad

The founder of Superbon Training Camp said as much in a recent interview:

"I've faced Grigorian, who hits way harder, and who attacks you non-stop for five rounds. And Petrosyan was much harder, too. So I can handle it."

Watch the entire interview here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.