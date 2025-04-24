"Come back stronger champ" - Fans patiently waiting for Superbon's inevitable title unification clash against Masaaki Noiri

ONE Championship fans can hardly wait to see ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon step inside the circle and attempt to become the undisputed king of the division when he battles ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.
The excitement for their yet-to-be announced unification bout reached a fever pitch when the world's largest martial arts promotion recently posted an Instagram video of the Thai superstar preparing himself for training by shadowboxing.
In the caption of the post, the promotion asked what lies ahead for the 34-year-old.
Fans gladly chimed in with their thoughts in the comments section, which can be read below:
While many are understandably expecting to see Superbon square off against Noiri for the undisputed crown, another matchup with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is an interesting option as well.
Superbon's most recent outing inside the circle was this past January at ONE 170, where he attempted to take the 155-pound Muay Thai crown from Tawanchai. Unfortunately, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate had his number and stopped him in the second round to go up 2-0 in their head-to-head under Muay Thai rules.
Superbon is not threatened by Masaaki Noiri's power
Masaaki Noiri pulled off a surprising third-round TKO of Tawanchai to claim the interim 155-pound kickboxing crown in March, but Superbon is not impressed with what he saw.
The founder of Superbon Training Camp said as much in a recent interview:
"I've faced Grigorian, who hits way harder, and who attacks you non-stop for five rounds. And Petrosyan was much harder, too. So I can handle it."
