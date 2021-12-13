Returning Vitaly Bigdash says Fan Rong is a "strong fighter," but is "most impressed" with Reinier de Ridder

Vitaly Bigdash can’t wait to step back inside the Circle and make his way back up to the top of his division.

The 37-year-old Russian veteran was last seen in December 2018 when he submitted Yuki Niimura. Due to a series of medical issues and difficulty navigating a global pandemic, Vitaly Bigdash has been unable to lace up the gloves. The former middleweight titleholder is now set to make his return to ONE Championship.

Vitaly Bigdash will face China’s Fan Rong at ONE: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium that broadcasts via tape delay this Friday, December 17.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Vitaly Bigdash shared his thoughts on Fan Rong.

“Yeah, he’s quite a strong fighter and we met each other once during a training camp in Tiger Muay Thai but you know, we’re just training together, we didn’t have a chance to work together in sparring or something in Thailand. What I can say is he’s a strong fighter and then the rest, we will see in the fight.”

A man of very few words, Vitaly Bigdash prefers to let his performances do the talking. With nine finishes out of 10 career victories, the message is loud and clear. He’s ready to take back his throne.

“I’m not a fan of predicting the fights and all but, of course, everything that God wills. Hopefully, I will do my best to finish him but the rest, God will judge.”

Vitaly Bigdash eyeing showdown with Reinier de Ridder

Of course, Vitaly Bigdash has faced and beaten his fair share of strong and dangerous opponents, including former world champions Igor Svirid and ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang. The threat that Fan Rong poses, although legitimate, is certainly nothing new to him.

However, if he were to pin down a fighter who does impress him and a man he wants to face in the very near future, it’s certainly none other than reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

“Yeah, of course, there were a lot of good fighters who joined our division and all of them are strong. But the most I’m impressed with is the owner of the belt, so he's really good in that.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard