"Coming with them hands" - Fans feel the power strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan unleashed in her ONE debut

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan wanted to give ONE Championship fans a memorable showing in her promotional debut, and she achieved her goal to perfection.

Happening in the undercard of ONE: Fists of Fury in February 2021, Buntan unleashed every strike she had in her deep bag when she went toe-to-toe with 'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak in a 125-pound Muay Thai bout. The 27-year-old had little problem evading the Thai star's strikes, and she repeatedly made her pay for it with stinging combinations.

Check out the highlights of Jackie Buntan's ONE debut below, which the promotion posted on Instagram:

Fans were greatly impressed with Buntan's unanimous decision-winning performance, and let their thoughts be known in the comments section, writing:

"She coming with them HANDS."

"What a fight 👏"

"I love a high speed technique battle... 🔥🥊🔥👑🔥🥊🔥"

"That fight was a great performance by Jackie."

"Definition of a beatdown."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Though it was only her first offering under the ONE banner, fans believed Buntan was poised for superstardom.

Five wins later, the Filipino-American found herself trading leather with French-Algerian legend Anissa Meksen over the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world championship in November of last year.

Though Meksen was up to the task, Buntan won via unanimous decision after a stunning bell-to-bell domination of 'C18'.

Jackie Buntan appreciates her rough times during the amateur ranks

Jackie Buntan attributes much of her success in the pro ranks not just to her coaches at Boxing Works, but also to the many hurdles she faced when she was still making a name for herself.

She told ONE in a recent interview:

"My amateur days, my younger days are what helped me get to where I'm at today, and I truly understand that struggle."

