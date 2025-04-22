“I truly understand that struggle” - Strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan credits rough amateur days for shaping her career

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines believes her journey to the top of the food chain wasn't an easy one.

The 27-year-old Filipina-American superstar looked back on her early career in the world's largest martial arts organization with a deep appreciation for the tough challenges she has had to face.

Particularly, Buntan points to her tough amateur start for molding her into the fighter she is today.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Buntan expressed gratitude for her journey.

The Boxing Works representative said:

"My amateur days, my younger days are what helped me get to where I’m at today, and I truly understand that struggle."

Needless to say, Buntan has proven to be one of the most resilient fighters in ONE Championship, who found her way to a world title.

The Filipino-American fighter today is considered the best strawweight kickboxer on the planet.

Jackie Buntan credits former champ Janet Todd for trailblazing path for Muay Thai in the U.S.

Amidst all of her immense success, Jackie Buntan still gives credit where she believes it's due.

The 27-year-old never hesitates to thank former atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd, her teammate at Boxing Works, for all the amazing feats she has achieved in ONE Championship.

She said of Todd:

"My training partner, my good friend Janet Todd, is like a pioneer in that – not just for women, but in American Muay Thai in general – opening up the doors in this generation."

Buntan and Todd have trained together for years and have now achieved similar success on ONE Championship's global stage.

