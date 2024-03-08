Jackie Buntan recalls first meeting Janet Todd in the gym: “She came along with crazy technique”

Filipina-American striking sensation and former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan has a special relationship with reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd.

The two have worked together extensively over the years, building and honing each other’s game at Boxing Works in California. The 26-year-old took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the first time she met Todd.

She told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“The first time I met Janet. I was so young. I think I was still in high school, maybe like a freshman at the time. We were training in the same class. But yeah, that was so, so long ago. It’s actually crazy to think about.”

Buntan added:

“I was really just training with grown men, older men. She came along with crazy technique, a great partner to work with. So it was actually super nice, super refreshing. I was kind of excited to finally have a female of the same size, better skill too, to be working with on a daily basis.”

The two have since sparked a close friendship, and this Friday night, they share a ONE Championship card for the final time.

Jackie Buntan to face Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20

Both Jackie Buntan and Janet Todd are back in action this Friday at ONE Fight Night 20, sharing a card for the last time.

Buntan is set to face Martine Michieletto in a catchweight Muay Thai contest, while Todd graces the main event in an atomweight kickboxing world title unification bout against Phetjeeja.

Todd has announced that she will be retiring after this fight, regardless of the outcome.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

