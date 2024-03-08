“Would be awesome” - Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan down to compete in ONE’s special-rules boxing matches

Filipina-American striking sensation and former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan wants to stay busy in 2024 and is looking for all the big fights in ONE Championship.

The 26-year-old Boxing Works product recently expressed her interest in competing in ONE Championship’s special rules and mixed rules fights, stepping out of her comfort zone. Buntan is particularly interested in competing in special rules boxing, which has been an absolute hit as of late in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Buntan told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview:

“I've always expressed my interest in that, coming into the company. I saw you guys did boxing the last fight, which is cool, special-rules boxing. I'm totally down for either of those. Maybe a couple of those fun ones would be awesome to have under my belt.”

Before Buntan can even think of throwing down in the boxing arena, she needs to get past her next opponent, which is no walk in the park.

Jackie Buntan returns to face Italy’s Martine Michieletto at historic ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video

26-year-old Filipina-American standout Jackie Buntan is set to make her highly anticipated return to action against Italian star Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female led fight card for 2024 International Women’s Day.

The two lock horns in a catchweight Muay Thai contest, and Buntan is confident she will emerge victorious.

She told Sportskeeda MMA:

“I mean I expect to come out on top, that's for sure. How it happens, I leave it up to fate. I am not one for predictions. But I'm confident in my skill set, my ability.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

