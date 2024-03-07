“Set the tone right” – Jackie Buntan eyes busy 2024 in ONE Championship starting with win at ONE Fight Night 20

As she prepares to make her return at ONE Fight Night 20, Jackie Buntan is raring to get 2024 started with a big win.

March 8 sees her first step inside the Circle this year as she takes on Martine Michieletto in a 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of the outing in Bangkok, Thailand, Jackie Buntan is looking forward to returning to action and making activity a priority throughout the remainder of the year.

She told Sportskeeda MMA in a fight week interview that stepping back inside Lumpinee Stadium, hopefully for the first of several times this year, has got her motivated to make 2024 a year to remember:

“I'm just happy to start the new year off and get a fight in pretty early in the year, set the tone right, to get multiple fights in the year, hopefully. So I'm just happy to be here.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jackie Buntan is looking to pick up right where she left off

Jackie Buntan will be out to recapture the form that she has found in her recent fights despite the break in activity for her over this past year.

Her last contest inside the Circle came back at ONE Fight Night 10 in May, where a knockout win over Diandra Martin showed a new level of fire and aggression to her game.

This win, coupled with a decision win against Amber Kitchen, set her up well for a huge fight in September, where she was unfortunately forced to pull out of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship rematch with Smilla Sundell.

A win on her return on March 8 could see Jackie Buntan return to her rightful spot as the number one contender in the division so that she can attempt to settle the score with Sundell in the near future.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.