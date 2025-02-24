"Commission didn’t complete the job correctly" - John McCarthy explains why Jason Herzog had to start Round 4 in Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

In a dramatic conclusion to last night’s UFC Seattle main event, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo suffered his third consecutive defeat in a comeback run after an eye injury forced a stoppage. Late in the third round, Song Yadong landed an accidental poke that impaired Cejudo’s left eye, prompting the fighter to alert his corner and seek medical attention.

A ringside doctor examined him after referee Jason Herzog momentarily resumed the bout by starting the fourth round, a maneuver designed to satisfy technical decision requirements.

Veteran referee John McCarthy has since voiced his concerns regarding the commission’s handling of the incident. He emphasized that for a five-round fight, the rules require entering the fourth round before a technical decision can be made.

He criticized misleading guidelines on some official platforms that suggested otherwise and asserted that Herzog acted according to protocol. According to McCarthy, the error lay with the commission’s incomplete process rather than with the referee’s actions:

"There are places like California that go on the finished the 2nd of a 3 round fight or finished the 3rd of a 5 round fight. But the actual Unified rule states must enter the 3rd or 4th . That is why Jason made a start and halt of the 4th. It should have been judged as a 10-10 round by all the judges and the scorekeeper should have come out with scores of 40-36 and 39-37 on two of the cards. It was not Jason’s fault the Commission didn’t complete the job correctly."

Check out the posts from John McCarthy explaining the situation below:

Henry Cejudo shared images of injury sustained during UFC Seattle

Henry Cejudo revealed images of the injury he sustained during UFC Seattle. In an update following Saturday night’s bout, the former Olympic champion shared a stark photo of his bloodshot left eye on social media, validating his decision to halt the match.

Medical analysis confirmed diplopia, soft tissue damage, and a corneal abrasion:

“Thank you to all of my fans and all of my haters. Well that’s not how I wanted the night to end for the fans, for Song, and definitely not for myself. We need to run this fight back ASAP!!! @danawhite I heard what you said but I encourage you to reconsider. All respect to Song, you are a warrior… but you did not win this fight and I did not lose. We have unfinished business. And I know that you agree. Run. It. Back.”

Check out Henry Cejudo's post below:

