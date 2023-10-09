"Common Tristan W"- Tristan Tate's rare noncontroversial plea for peace in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict gains fans support

Tristan Tate has been known for his many controversial takes on social media, however, this time it appears as though he gained support from fans as he weighed in on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The influencer took to his X account, where he shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict taking place, which has resulted in many casualties. He mentioned that it is important not to pledge allegiance to one side. He stressed the importance of being sympathetic to both sides and that he is praying for peace to prevail during this difficult time.

Tristan wrote:

"Reminder, you can; Sympathise totally with the Palestinian cause and also condemn the actions of individual soldiers aligned with Hamas...Sympathise totally with the Israeli standpoint and condemn the carpet bombing of neighbourhoods containing women and kids...Stop trying to force everybody into absolute alignment with everything done by one particular side."

There was overwhelming support for Tristan Tate's tweet as fans commended him for using his platform and large following to share his opinion on the conflict. Fans commented by supporting his message and mentioned that they too are praying for peace, writing:

"Common Tristan W...We should be praying for peace. Not arguing who deserves it" [@T3Lang - X]

"Amen. Thank you not being afraid to post this." [@hyrdocc4u - X]

"I am currently in Israel and can definitely be open to this post despite my personal feelings over the last couple of days." [@EMSFalcon99 - X]

"With peace, this world would be a better place" [@BoostedHost_ - X]

"praying for peace, understanding both standpoints. There are grey areas and you can stand for a side and still hope for the devastation to stop." [@kandle_xyz - X]

"I feel like people are pressured to swing one way, when in reality it is more complex than one is right and the other wrong …" [@deepb05 - X]

It remains to be seen whether Tristan Tate's tweet as well as his brother Andrew Tate's opinions will encourage his followers to be sympathetic to both sides, while also condemning unjust actions and hopefully a peaceful resolution.

Tristan Tate against women serving in the military

Tristan Tate recently weighed in on women serving in the military and noted that he is against it.

The influencer tweeted that women should be protected from serving in the military because he believes that they aren't soldiers. He mentioned that they are sacred and should be protected from being another casualty in ongoing conflicts, writing:

"Saw this today and it reinforced my belief about women in the military...Women. Are not. Soldiers...Regardless of what you think of the situation in the Middle East, this woman’s fate is going to be brutal...No women in war...Women are sacred."

