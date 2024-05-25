“Compete in front of my friends and family” - Teenage prodigy Adrian Lee dreams of a ONE event in his native Hawaii

ONE Championship newcomer 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is set to make his highly anticipated professional mixed martial arts debut in a few weeks' time. But the 18-year-old rising star is already looking ahead into the future.

Lee, whose older brother is ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee, says is the best of the family, can't wait to step inside the Circle and showcase his skills.

One day, Lee says, he would love to also do that in his own backyard in Hawaii.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee said he envisions one day competing at home.

The 18-year-old said:

"I would love to compete on a show in Hawaii. I don’t know if ONE will ever be able to come to Hawaii, but if so, I’d love to be able to compete in front of my friends and family."

Adrian Lee is set to make his ONE Championship debut against Australia's Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Adrian Lee remains unfazed ahead of pro MMA debut: "I'll be ready for it"

How will 18-year-old Adrian Lee fare in his first pro mixed martial arts bout? He thinks he is more than ready to mix it up in the world's largest martial arts organization because of a lifetime of competing.

Lee told ONE Championship:

"Of course, all the competition that I’ve had previous to this are all things that will help me handle the pressure. But, I just believe in my training and when the time comes, I’ll be ready for it."