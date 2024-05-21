“We did everything together” - Adrian Lee says he and late sister Victoria shared a tight-knit bond

Debuting ONE Championship fighter Adrian Lee had a tight relationship with his late elder sister Victoria. That's something he is missing as he begins his professional journey.

Victoria, who also competed in ONE, tragically died at the age of 18 on Boxing Day in December 2022. At the time of her death, she was on an impressive roll in the promotion, winning all of her three fights by way of finishes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adrian Lee, 18, shared the tight relationship he had with her sister, doing things together for practically everything.

The 18-year-old Prodigy Training Center athlete said:

"Me and my sister were very close. And since we were close in age, we did everything together."

Adrian Lee signed with ONE Championship late last year and is set to make his promotional debut at ONE 167 on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

He will go up against fellow ONE-debuting Antonio Mammarella of Australia in a lightweight MMA joust.

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Adrian Lee was a Hawaii high school state champion wrestler, which he said he has used to shore up further his all-around MMA skills.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Adrian Lee says he will honor the legacy of late sister Victoria in professional journey

While Victoria will no longer be on the side of Adrian Lee in his professional journey as a fighter, he said the memory and legacy of her late sister will remain with him.

In an interview with EssentiallySports ahead of his ONE debut, the young Singaporean-American fighter shared that while physically Victoria is no longer around, she remains an inspiration for him in his about-to-start professional career.

He said:

"Through my fights and successes, I will honor her name and legacy since she will also be there every step of the way."

Lee is the latest member of his family to compete in ONE Championship. He hopes to have the same success achieved by his eldest sister Angela, the now-retired former ONE atomweight MMA world champion, and older brother Christian, the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight king.