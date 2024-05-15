“She was very goal-orientated” – ONE debutant Adrian Lee aspires to be as determined as his late sister Victoria

Adrian Lee hopes to live up to the legacy that his late sister, Victoria Lee, left behind. Despite being just 18 years old when she tragically passed away in late 2022, Victoria Lee was an undefeated mixed martial artist, winning her first three fights under the ONE Championship banner.

She appeared to be on her way to achieving the same greatness that her older brother and sister, Christian and Angela Lee, have found competing on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Sadly, it was not meant to be, but her younger brother, Adrian Lee, hopes to pick up right where 'The Prodigy' left off.

“One quality I admired about her would probably be her determination," Adrian Lee said of Victoria during a recent interview with ONE. "She was very goal-orientated and very determined and focused.”

Ahead of his promotional debut at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, Adrian Lee has already earned a slew of accolades. He is a four-time National Youth MMA Champion and captured the Hawaii High School State Wrestling Title in 2023.

Adrian Lee will be guided by big brother and two-division champion Christian Lee

Hoping to spoil Lee's first appearance is Aussie newcomer Antonio Mammarella. As a professional mixed martial artist, Mammarella is a mere 1-0, but as an amateur, he amassed a record of 5-3.

In Lee's corner will be big brother and reigning two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee, who has been guiding his younger brother's journey into MMA since day one.

"My brother, he's been here with me every step of the way, and the main thing he tells me is to stay focused on the goal and don't let anything distract you," Adrian Lee added.

Are you excited the see the youngest of the prominent Lee family make his ONE Championship debut?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.