"Comsa is good"- Diana Belbita and fans react to viral slap-fighting competitor Sorin Comsa winning debut matchup on Power Slap League  

Sorin Comsa has impressed the fans by winning his Power Slap League debut emphatically.

For those unaware, Sorin Comsa went viral earlier this year as a clip of his bout under the RXF Slap Fighting Championship promotion in Romania surfaced on the internet. Comsa took a lot of damage and the entire left side of his face was left swollen and he was bleeding as well.

Despite receiving a lot of criticism for endorsing the brutal sport, Dana White has continued to make efforts in an attempt to grow the Power Slap League. White did the same recently when he signed Sorin Comsa and endorsed him for the recently held event while praising him for his toughness.

Sorin Comsa took on Ryan Wallace in the Power Slap League event held last night and brutally knocked out his opponent in the second round.

Many including UFC women's fighter Diana Belbita have reacted to Comsa's debut on Twitter.

Dana White speaks about the revenue made by Power Slap League

Ever since the Power Slap League was started in January this year, the competition has faced a lot of criticism. Moreover, medical professionals have expressed their concerns about the risks fighters face.

However, Dana White is focused on making it one of the biggest sports in the world and it looks like he has made quite an impact already on social media. During an appearance on the Rock Sugar Magic podcast, the UFC CEO revealed that the social media engagement of Power Slap is already beating major leagues such as MLB, NBA, WWE, and more.

"This thing is a fu*king juggernaut. Everybody thought that I was full of sh*t in the beginning if you take the NFL, NBA, MLB, the NHL, the UFC, WWE, NASCAR, F1, PGA, and a couple of others that I can't remember you combine all their social media numbers and multiple them by four, Power Slap beats them."

He also revealed the prospective earnings generated by the venture:

"In nine months I have an unbelievable amount of sponsors. I haven't said this publicly, this is a $450 million business."

