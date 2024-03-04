Concerned ex-wife says Ryan Garcia is "heavily oppressed" but father disputes, fans react with worry - "This info should be private"

Boxer Ryan Garcia, set to fight Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title, has ignited worry among fans due to his recent social media activity and his ex-wife's concerning statements.

Garcia's ex-wife, Andrea Celina Velarde, expressed her deep concern on social media, stating her belief that Garcia is "heavily oppressed" and "not okay." This stems from a series of cryptic and unsettling posts shared on Garcia's accounts, including a video and messages hinting at distress.

Velarde, despite their recent divorce, claims to have been in contact with Garcia and insists he is not well. She urged fans to pray for him, emphasizing:

"This is not a troll. I'm genuinely concerned."

Expand Tweet

However, Garcia's father disputes these claims, stating:

"Yes, Ryan is ok, he is just trolling the wrong way."

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted, with many expressing worry and questioning the appropriateness of posting personal matters on social media:

"This info should be private tbh"

"This should be kept in private posting on her story seems like she wants clout …"

Another fan raised the possibility of his match with Haney being impacted:

"That’s nuts this fight might not happen"

Check out some of the fans' reactions below:

Fans' reaction to the situation surrounding Ryan Garcia

Frustrated Ryan Garcia calls out Jake Paul after his quick work against Ryan Bourland

Following Jake Paul's quick first-round knockout victory over Ryan Bourland, tensions rose between the two fighters as Ryan Garcia issued a fiery challenge on social media.

Garcia, a former champion with a more extensive boxing career compared to Paul, expressed frustration and called out Paul:

"Okay enough, it’s on I’m going to have to do this! I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING. BRING IT ON JAKE IM DEAD F***ING SERIOUS F**K YOU! HIT MY TEAM UP"

Expand Tweet

He further elaborated his frustrations in a voice message, accusing Paul of disrespecting the sport:

"I can’t do this s***, I feel so f****** bad for introducing Jake Paul to boxing. I f***** up. I can’t allow this to happen. I can’t. I can’t. He’s disrespecting my sport. He’s disrespecting everything. I just, I don’t know — call my team, Jake. F*** you.”

Expand Tweet

Paul responded to Garcia's outburst during his post-fight press conference, making light of the situation and suggesting Garcia "calm down":

"I have said he's doing off some cocaine. that boy is getting that s*** straight from Colombia. You've gotta chill out. You just seem like you're losing your mind and acting thirsty and desperate and saying you're a billionaire when you had one money fight. I'm just saying, just chill bro."

Check out Paul's response to Ryan Garcia below:

Expand Tweet