"Concerned for his health" - MMA veteran issues harsh reality check on Justin Gaethje's fighting style ahead of UFC 313

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson has expressed concern regarding Justin Gaethje's fighting style ahead of 'The Highlight's' return at UFC 313. Gaethje will lock horns against Rafael Fiziev in a rematch in the co-main event of the card, which will take place on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson shared that Gaethje should take the same measured approach in his rematch against Fiziev as he did in their first encounter. Otherwise, according to Thomson, the former 'BMF' champion could run the risk of suffering another brutal knockout.

"For me, it's more about being concerned for his [Justin Gaethje's] health... I don't wanna see him continue to fight and get as bad as he did in his last fight [against Max Holloway]. Do I think Fiziev could do that? Yeah... I thought he had a great performance in that [first fight against Fiziev]. I was like, 'Hey this is one of those fights where you're gonna have a longer career because of that.'... Justin coming out and saying like, 'Hey, that's just not my style.' It makes it more complicated.

"I think beating [Fiziev] the same way would probably be ideal. You get into a slugfest with him, you're opening yourself up to what happened in the last 10 seconds of the Max Holloway fight."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:04:04):

Justin Gaethje speaks about the thought of retiring after the fight against Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje last competed at UFC 300 where he suffered a brutal knockout loss against Max Holloway. 'The Highlight' recently did an interview with Kevin Iole where he was asked whether he contemplated retirement after that fight.

Gaethje replied in the negative but shared that he would likely hang up the gloves if he suffers the same fate as he did at UFC 300 in the future.

"No, no. I ain't going out like that. If it happens again, I'm sure it'll be it."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (1:40):

