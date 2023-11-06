‘Confident’ Zhang Peimian says he will still become a ONE world champion soon: “I can beat Di Bella in a rematch”

Zhang Peimian’s ONE Championship world title dream is still alive despite the tough loss he absorbed in his latest fight.

China’s ‘Fighting Rooster’ fell to Portuguese fighter Rui Botelho by a narrow split decision in their featured strawweight kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok.

Despite being the favorite to win, Zhang Peimian encountered a tough time against a determined opponent looking to finally break through in his ONE journey.

The two engaged in a spirited back-and-forth throughout the three-rounder but in the end it was Rui Botelho who earned the nod of two of the three judges for the massive upset victory.

While surprised and disappointed over the decision, 20-year-old Zhang said he is still confident of becoming a world champion at some point in the future and that he is looking to get another shot at reigning king of the strawweight kickboxing division Jonathan Di Bella.

He told the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview:

“I believe I will beat Di Bella. I have enough confidence. Even for this fight, I think I was in perfect condition. The hook and punches were strong, so I think I can beat Di Bella in a rematch.”

Check out the interview below:

Zhang Peimian took on Di Bella for the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in October last year but lost by unanimous decision. He, however, bounced back in March, fashioning out a decision win over Russian Torepchi Dongak.

Botelho, for his part, finally barged into the win column after losing four straight previously. A title shot against Di Bella could be next for him.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16, which took place at the fanous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.