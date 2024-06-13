"Congrats young man" - Fighters and fans send in their wishes as Chase Hooper and wife welcome daughter Ellie

One month after the biggest win of his professional fighting career, UFC lightweight Chase Hooper announced the arrival of his daughter. Hooper announced on social media on June 12 that he had become a father at 24.

In his Instagram post, Hooper also announced that his wife birthed the child naturally without medication. The couple decided to name their first-born daughter Ellie.

Trending

Countless fans and fighters reacted to the post to send their congratulations to the new family, including several UFC veterans. BKFC superstar Mike Perry was amongst the first to applaud 'The Dream,' commenting:

"Congrats young man"

Mike Perry reacts to Chase Hooper's announcement [via @choop556 on Instagram]

Belal Muhammad, Julia Avila, Diego Lopes, Billy Quarantillo, and Terrance McKinney were also included in the group of fighters who acknowledged their support for Hooper following his life-altering moment.

Others commented:

"Congrats man, best thing in life"

"Her guard doesn't look too good, get her in the gym ASAP"

"Congrats you two and welcome lil one..."

"Welcome to the best club in the world brotha"

View more reactions to Chase Hooper's first-born daughter below:

Reactions to Chase Hooper announcing the birth of his daughter [via @choop556 on Instagram]

Who is Chase Hooper's wife, Anna Hooper?

Chase Hooper is only 24 years old but has already accumulated nearly five years of experience in the UFC. In that time, he has had one woman by his side.

After several years together as a couple, Hooper announced on his social media in 2021 that he and his longtime girlfriend, Anna, had gotten engaged. In August of that year, the couple officially married.

According to her social media pages, Anna Hooper shares many of the similar interests as her husband. Both are fitness enthusiasts and per her Instagram biography, she also owns a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The couple currently live and train together out of Spokane, Washington.