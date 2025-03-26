"Congratulations champ" - Aung La N Sang, Nieky Holzken, fellow fighters laud Rodtang's epic KO of Takeru at ONE 172

Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon received immense praise for producing one of the most impressive finishes in ONE Championship history this past Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Going toe-to-toe with Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout in the main event of ONE 172, 'The Iron Man' silenced the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan with two left hooks that knocked out 'Natural Born Krusher' early in the first round.

Following his highlight-reel finish, the Jitmuangnon Gym star took to Instagram to celebrate his victory, which can be seen below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rodtang's peers in ONE, led by former two-division ONE MMA world champion Aung La N Sang and Dutch kickboxing icon Nieky Holzken, trooped to the comments section to give him his flowers:

"Congratulations champ! 🙌🔥👏"

"Congratulations 🐐"

"🔥 congratulations"

"👑👑👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"

Screenshot of comments. [Rodtang/Instagram]

Even football legend Lionel Messi's personal bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, chimed in:

Ad

"🙌🙌🔥"

Fans also participated in the celebration:

"Best in the world!"

"Let's f***ing go!!!!! Rodtang for president!!!! 💪💯🍻"

Screenshot of comments. [Rodtang/Instagram]

The show-stealing knockout gave Rodtang his 17th victory, fourth by way of a finish, under the ONE banner.

Ad

Rodtang feels vindicated following ONE 172 triumph

Rodtang received harsh criticism for missing weight in his last two bouts against Denis Puric and Jacob Smith in June and November 2024, respectively. The weight miss ahead of the Smith encounter led to him being stripped of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship in what was supposed to be his sixth defense of the gold.

During the ONE 172 post-event press conference, the 27-year-old said:

Ad

"It feels like I just woke up from a bad dream. In the two past fights, I've been missing my weight, and I lost something that I cherish, that I love the most, my Muay Thai belt. I have to fight the criticism."

Watch the entire press conference below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.