'Conor doesn't have the advantage of secrecy' - Chael Sonnen explains why Dustin Poirier won't be fazed by Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to comment on the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. In the video, 'The American Gangster' claimed that Poirier would not be fazed by the Irish star in their trilogy fight:

"Conor [McGregor] doesn't have the advantage of secrecy. He has a very big advantage in speed, length and power. However, those are no longer secrets to Dustin [Poirier]. Conor will be able to take that kind of speed, that reactionary devices, to set up the mechanisms, the mechanics, but to other opponents. But this will be his third time with Dustin so the mask is off. So, straight up to straight up, no surprises. And when you have a tricky fighter, and Conor's a very tricky fighter, the more you get to know him, the more familiar you can be." said Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen is a former UFC fighter who competed in different promotions like WEC and Bellator. During his stint in the UFC, 'The American Gangster' was known for his witty trash-talking skills, some of which Sonnen still displays on his Twitter account.

Chael Sonnen praises Conor McGregor for his performance against Nate Diaz in the rematch

Chael Sonnen has praised Conor McGregor's performance in the Irishman's second fight against Nate Diaz:

"When he [Conor McGregor] went in with [Nate] Diaz part two, having learned what he learned in part one, which is even on my best of strikes, I just can't put this guy down. he's too big in that cage, too goood of a chin. I need to extend that. I need to not put all my power in it [the punches]. So instead of landing four of those, I can land 15 of those through the night. i t was just one piece of the strategy, but Conor does deserve the credit and respect that he earned that night showing that he can adapt and change." said Chael Sonnen.

McGregor is currently scheduled to take on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264. The first fight ended with a TKO win for the Irishman in the opening round of the fight.

'The Diamond' avenged his loss in the rematch and became the first fighter in UFC history to knock out 'The Notorious'. Now the two fighters will finally face-off for the third time on July 10 to settle the debate on who is the superior fighter.

