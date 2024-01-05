"Conor doesn’t know who you are" - Sean O'Malley snaps back at Ilia Topuria over double championship beef

Sean O'Malley has found himself in the midst of an online back-and-forth with Ilia Topuria. The bantamweight champion recently claimed that the No.5-ranked featherweight will serve as his Eddie Alvarez, who Conor McGregor famously defeated via second-round TKO at UFC 205 to become the first double champ in UFC history, tweeting:

"Illias my Eddie."

Check out Sean O'Malley's tweet below:

Topuria fired back, claiming that O'Malley does not have enough star power for a bout to interest him:

"I offered to fight you but the UFC told me that you are only good for fighting in teenagers' places, because that’s your only fan base .Our fight will never happen. After fighting Volk I will fight Conor. and you will come as a fan boy. After seeing your ppv numbers the only thing I can offer you is that you fight in the preliminaries of my card."

Check out Ilia Topuria's response below:

O'Malley took to X on Thursday, responding by offering a wager to Topuria while suggesting McGregor does not know 'El Matador':

"Couple things here. 1st. Teenagers places ? No understando 2nd. Let’s make a bet on PPV numbers. 100k cash whoever’s PPV is bigger. If you don’t have 100k that’s fine you can do 4 payments of 25k. 3rd. Conor doesn’t know who you are."

Check out Sean O'Malley's response below:

Expand Tweet

Topuria once again responded, labeling himself as the pay-per-view king:

"I can’t care less about you kid. Now the PPV king needs to sleep! Stay safe and save ur money… GN!"

Check out Ilia Topuria's final response below:

Expand Tweet

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

While O'Malley has seen his star power rise tremendously, he still has a long way to go before reaching McGregor's status. Furthermore, it is difficult to envision 'Suga', or any mixed martial artist for that matter, reaching the level of fame that 'The Notorious' has reached.