"Conor was out of the game" - Dustin Poirier's boxing coach reveals the vital factor that could decide the outcome of his trilogy with Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier's boxing coach Dyah Davis believes ring rust will play a factor for Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Davis feels McGregor's absence from the sport of mixed martial arts for two to three years could be decisive in the fight.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Davis said McGregor's top priority should be in the gym and training consistently.

“Dustin is active, I think that definitely plays to his favor. Conor was out of the game two, three years so ring rust can possibly play a factor in it, but listen, you’re a fighter. Conor is a fighter first and his job as a fighter is to be in the gym on a constant basis."

Davis further added that his student Dustin Poirier is always focused on his training and busy sharpening his tools. 'The Diamond' is working in the gym even if he doesn't have a fight scheduled.

Davis added that Dustin Poirier has always been responsible as a fighter, regardless of the circumstances.

"You should be training, you should be sharpening your tools and that’s what Dustin does. Even if he doesn’t have a fight scheduled, he’s still in the gym, he’s still training, he’s still doing what he’s supposed to do. He’s still being responsible as a fighter.”

When will Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier face in their final and trilogy fight?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to meet for the third and final time at UFC 264. The duo had previously fought at featherweight seven years ago when McGregor defeated 'The Diamond' in a convincing manner.

However, earlier in the year at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier shocked the world and avenged one of the biggest losses of his career. The former interim UFC lightweight champion finished the Irishman via TKO in the second round of their showdown in January.

That being said, the trilogy could be a completely different fight at UFC 264. The pair will cross paths for the final time on July 10th in what promises to be a historic UFC pay-per-view.

