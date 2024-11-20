  • home icon
  • "Conor and Khabib in corners too please", "Hype asf" - Fans react to Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes set for January 2025

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Nov 20, 2024 18:48 GMT
Fans reacts to Usman Nurmagomedov(right) vs. Paul Hughes(right) fight announcement. [Image courtesy: @usman_nurmagomedov and @paulhughesmma on Instagram]
Fans react to Usman Nurmagomedov (right) vs. Paul Hughes (left) fight announcement. [Image courtesy: @usman_nurmagomedov and @paulhughesmma on Instagram]

Reigning Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov is set to defend his title against Irish challenger Paul Hughes on January 25th in Dubai.

@ChampRDS shared the announcement of the fight on X, which sparked reactions from several MMA fans.

One user asserted that he is not a fan of Bellator and said that if they were both in the UFC, they would be top contenders. He wrote:

“I don't even like or know anyone at Bellator, but I do know this is going to be a crazy fight. Honestly both of these guys could be contenders at the UFC right now, they are that good.”

Another fan requested that Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov be in the corner, saying:

“Conor and Khabib in corners too please.”
“It's should be in Ireland.”
“Hype asf.”

Check out more fans reactions below:

Many MMA fans want to see ‘The Eagle’ in his cousin’s corner and ‘The Notorious’ in the Irish fighter’s corner, as they share the most heated history in the UFC. At Bellator, many fans would love to see McGregor avenge his loss by supporting Hughes.

Nurmagomedov last fought against Alexander Shabliy in Sept. this year and clinched a unanimous decision victory. Meanwhile, Hughes is coming off a split-decision victory against AJ McKee in Oct. this year.

Usman Nurmagomedov expresses his desire to join the UFC

Usman Nurmagomedov is currently dominating the Bellator lightweight division, while his close friend and gym partner, Islam Makhachev, is reigning as the UFC lightweight champion.

Speaking with Gorilla Fighting MMA, the 26-year-old expressed that he plans to join the UFC once his friend Makhachev retires, adding that this will likely happen when he turns 28. He said:

“I’m waiting for Islam to finish his career and then I will go after the UFC title. I think if we get it right, we’ll be fighting in the UFC at 28. I’m 26 years old right now. Two years, I’ll get stronger and that’s it. Go into the UFC at 28 and compete until I’m 32.”

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov’s comments below (6:15):

youtube-cover

