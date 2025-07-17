Conor McGregor addresses potential UFC White House return while confirming he's back in testing pool, fans react: "STAND YA GROUND"

Recently, reports emerged regarding Conor McGregor's re-entry into the UFC testing pool for a fight on the potential UFC White House event. Shortly after, an interview featuring the Irish fighter has now confirmed these reports.

Following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump about hosting a UFC event on the White House lawn, several fighters, including McGregor, expressed their wish to compete at this potential event.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, McGregor discussed his return at a potential UFC White House card, saying:

"I'm going home. I'm going to get the head down. I'm going to rest. They're testing me. I'm in the pool... I'm back in the pool. So, get ready and stay ready [because] damage will be done. Oval Office. White House garden."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Expand Tweet

Several fight fans went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"STAND YA GROUND"

Expand Tweet

Others commented:

"He’s definitely coming back, he wouldn’t be able to stand the fact someone else gets the huge spotlight at the White House."

"The trilogy with @NateDiaz209 is the only fight that makes any sense."

"Is there a way to bet that both Conor & Jones will not be fighting on the White House card? I’d put a grand on that."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Dana White discusses Conor McGregor and Jon Jones' appearance at potential UFC White House fight card

Dana White has shown support for the idea of hosting a UFC event on the White House lawn. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the UFC CEO also talked about the possibility of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor fighting on that card.

He said:

"We’re still a year away, and the UFC landscape will change over the next year, so we’ll see where we’re at. But we will absolutely, positively put on the baddest card of all time... [Jones] jumped back in the pool [officially]. Literally everybody wants to fight on this card, [which] makes it a lot more fun... My dream main event right now would be Aspinall vs. Jones.... [Can McGregor fight on the same card?] Could be."

Check out Dana White's comments below (via @HappyPunch on X):

Expand Tweet

