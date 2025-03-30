  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Conor McGregor ally Dillon Danis takes brutal jab at Dustin Poirier's UFC career

Conor McGregor ally Dillon Danis takes brutal jab at Dustin Poirier's UFC career

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Mar 30, 2025 04:15 GMT
Dillon Danis (left) makes fun of Dustin Poirier (right). [Images courtesy: @dillondanis and @dustinpoirier on Instagram]
Dillon Danis (left) makes fun of Dustin Poirier (right). [Images courtesy: @dillondanis and @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Conor McGregor's friend and training partner Dillon Danis recently took a dig at Dustin Poirier. Notably, Danis is known for his unfiltered nature and has frequently clashed with McGregor's past opponents.

Ad

Poirier is nearing the end of his professional career, and during his stint in the promotion, the former interim champion attempted guillotine chokes several times but has yet to be successful. In his recent X post, Poirier humorously emphasized the importance of submissions via guillotine, writing:

''Always jump the Gilly''

This prompted a reaction from Danis, who mocked Poirier by citing his zero submission wins via guillotine, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''You literally have zero career finishes by guillotine''
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Ad

During his matchup with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, Poirier went against his corner's advice and attempted multiple guillotine chokes. However, he only tasted victory by knocking out Saint Denis in the second round.

A win against Saint Denis secured him a lightweight title shot against reigning champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last year. This was Poirier's third attempt at UFC gold, but the 36-year-old was submitted via a D'Arce choke after putting up a resilient performance against Makhachev.

Ad

Prior to the Makhachev fight, Poirier's coach Mike Brown spoke to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri and expressed his thoughts on 'The Diamond's' relentless guillotine attempts, saying:

''At the end of the day, he does what he wants to do. When he has something in his head, he’s going to do it, like the guillotine [at UFC 299] is a good example.''
Ad

Check out Mike Brown's comments below (2:49):

youtube-cover
Ad

As for Danis, he was set to face KSI in a boxing matchup at Misfits 21 on March 29 at Manchester Arena in England. However, the main event was canceled and the entire event was postponed to a later date, after KSI fell sick.

Dillon Danis sends message to Tony Ferguson

Following his departure from UFC earlier this year, Tony Ferguson signed with the newly formed GFL. He is scheduled to face Dillon Danis in a lightweight bout at their first event in May in Los Angeles.

Ad

Danis, who was infuriated with the cancellation of the KSI fight, recently sent a message to Ferguson, citing his preparedness for the matchup with the UFC veteran. He wrote on X:

''Should be knocking @ksi out cold tonight. Instead he pulled out with one. I’m still grinding on weight. Can’t believe he bottled it. See you soon Tony.''

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी