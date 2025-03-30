Conor McGregor ally Dillon Danis takes brutal jab at Dustin Poirier's UFC career

Conor McGregor's friend and training partner Dillon Danis recently took a dig at Dustin Poirier. Notably, Danis is known for his unfiltered nature and has frequently clashed with McGregor's past opponents.

Poirier is nearing the end of his professional career, and during his stint in the promotion, the former interim champion attempted guillotine chokes several times but has yet to be successful. In his recent X post, Poirier humorously emphasized the importance of submissions via guillotine, writing:

''Always jump the Gilly''

This prompted a reaction from Danis, who mocked Poirier by citing his zero submission wins via guillotine, writing:

''You literally have zero career finishes by guillotine''

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

During his matchup with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, Poirier went against his corner's advice and attempted multiple guillotine chokes. However, he only tasted victory by knocking out Saint Denis in the second round.

A win against Saint Denis secured him a lightweight title shot against reigning champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last year. This was Poirier's third attempt at UFC gold, but the 36-year-old was submitted via a D'Arce choke after putting up a resilient performance against Makhachev.

Prior to the Makhachev fight, Poirier's coach Mike Brown spoke to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri and expressed his thoughts on 'The Diamond's' relentless guillotine attempts, saying:

''At the end of the day, he does what he wants to do. When he has something in his head, he’s going to do it, like the guillotine [at UFC 299] is a good example.''

Check out Mike Brown's comments below (2:49):

As for Danis, he was set to face KSI in a boxing matchup at Misfits 21 on March 29 at Manchester Arena in England. However, the main event was canceled and the entire event was postponed to a later date, after KSI fell sick.

Dillon Danis sends message to Tony Ferguson

Following his departure from UFC earlier this year, Tony Ferguson signed with the newly formed GFL. He is scheduled to face Dillon Danis in a lightweight bout at their first event in May in Los Angeles.

Danis, who was infuriated with the cancellation of the KSI fight, recently sent a message to Ferguson, citing his preparedness for the matchup with the UFC veteran. He wrote on X:

''Should be knocking @ksi out cold tonight. Instead he pulled out with one. I’m still grinding on weight. Can’t believe he bottled it. See you soon Tony.''

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

