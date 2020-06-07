Conor McGregor announces retirement, again

Conor McGregor took to twitter to announced retirement earlier today

Conor McGregor has announced such retirements in past and fans were quick to point it out

McGregor v Cerrone

Not a day passes without speculation on whether or not Conor McGregor will enter the UFC cage or not. Conor McGregor who last competed in the UFC earlier this year and secured a dominant win over Cowboy Cerrone has given multiple hints in the past few weeks as to his future plans.

Now Conor McGregor has announced retirement from fighting, again. Conor McGregor tweeted out a photo of him and his mother in Vegas and said that he was retiring from fighting. He thanked his fans for amazing memories and even gave an inspirational message to his fans saying whatever they want could be theirs.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Conor McGregor has done so multiple times in past

Hmmm , should we believe this time? pic.twitter.com/Pg3gJybmq3 — ، (@f59tin) June 7, 2020

If Conor McGregor is actually serious about retirement then his career will go down as one of the most debated in terms of greatness. Whereas he did secure a highlight-reel knockout over featherweight great Jose Aldo and has dominant wins over former champion, Max Holloway and interim champion, Dustin Poirier. None can deny that those wins came early in the careers of all the fighters. Aldo never got his rematch and McGregor never defended his belt.

Conor McGregor was also a two-weight champion but again he never defended the belts. He also had prominent losses to Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov. His legacy is pretty complicated at the moment.