Conor McGregor answers which BKFC fighters he would pick to have his back 'in a pub fight'

BKFC co-owner and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is always hyping up his bare-knuckle boxers. Being one of, if not the most successful self-promoter in the history of MMA, 'The Notorious' never skips a beat when it comes to building up the BKFC roster.

Case in point, when the UK's no.1 BKFC social media channel @thefuseuk asked which three BKFC fighters would you want to have your back in a fight, Conor McGregor swiftly answered with:

"EVERY SINGLE ONE! Baddest men and women in ALL OF FIGHTING! Fact."

Conor McGregor's IFC story. [Image credit: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Ever since he became a part-owner of BKFC in April 2024, McGregor has been appearing in nearly all events of the relatively new promotion. Not just events, but also press conferences and media days. 'The Notorious' seems to be putting all his eggs in the BKFC basket and it's paying off.

In the months since the Irishman bought in, BKFC has broken through the mainstream consciousness, with people even considering it as a major mover in the combat sports world.

Conor McGregor welcomes ex-UFC fighter Jessica Eye to the BKFC roster

Earlier this month, BKFC added a new fighter to its roster, and Conor McGregor couldn't be more excited about it. Jessica 'Evil' Eye, a former standout in the UFC women's flyweight division, has decided to throw away her 4oz gloves and go bare knuckle.

Known for her crisp boxing and remarkable movement, Eye would be an interesting addition to the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship ring. McGregor posted about Eye's signing with BKFC on X:

"She's in phenomenal physical condition. The best I've seen her and I have shared many a card with her over the years. Look at her big bare fists and magnificent musculature. We are very happy to have 'Evil' Eye at BKFC. We have high hopes for her and she will be looked after!"

Jessica Eye fought in the UFC from 2013 to 2022, fighting for the UFC flyweight title once in her stint. She got her first and only UFC title fight in 2019, losing via KO to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238. After going 1-4 since losing to the champion, Eye was released from the promotion.

