Conor McGregor shares reaction to Jessica Eye officially joining BKFC roster: "We have high hopes for her"

Conor McGregor recently shared his reaction to Jessica Eye officially announcing her deal to join the BKFC roster. Expressing his excitement, McGregor said he believes the UFC veteran has a bright future in bare knuckle boxing.

Eye retired from MMA in 2022 after suffering her fourth consecutive loss to Maycee Barber at UFC 276. However, it appears as though 'Evil' has found a desire to compete again as she officially announced her signing with BKFC during her latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

McGregor, who is a part owner, shared his reaction to Helwani's post regarding the announcement on X by heaping praise on Eye. The former two-division UFC champion expressed his excitement for 'Evil' joining the fold at BKFC and mentioned that she looks to be in the best shape of her career:

"She is in phenomenal physical condition! The best I've ever seen her and I have shared many a card with her over the years. Look at her big bare fists and magnificent musculature! We are very happy to have 'Evil' Eye at BKFC! We have high hopes for her and she will be well looked after! [heart emoji]"

Check out Conor McGregor's post reacting to Jessica Eye's announcement below:

Jessica Eye opens up about her decision to join Conor McGregor's BKFC

Jessica Eye also opened up about her decision to join BKFC, which includes Conor McGregor as part of the ownership group.

During the aforementioned appearance, Eye mentioned that she began her combat sports career as a boxer and expressed her gratitude for the financial terms offered by BKFC:

"Here we are. After [BKFC] knocked on my door a couple times and I threw out some crazy numbers to them about wanting me to return. And they finally came financially correct and motivated me enough to be like, 'You know what? Maybe these guys will take care of me that I wasn't taken care of in my UFC fights', and that's financially rewarding."

Check out Jessica Eye's comments regarding her decision to accept the offer to join Conor McGregor's BKFC below:

