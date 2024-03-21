Conor McGregor answers if 'Road House' press obligations obstructed potential UFC 300 participation

Despite speculation that promotional obligations for the upcoming "Road House" remake hampered a potential return at UFC 300, Conor McGregor insists he could have balanced both.

Earlier rumors suggested McGregor's highly anticipated comeback would take place at UFC 300 in April. However, those hopes fizzled when he announced a July fight instead, with the exact date yet to be confirmed. This fueled speculation that his busy "Road House" press tour was the culprit.

However, in a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Notorious' himself refuted these claims, saying:

“You know, it would’ve been, I would’ve adjusted it and I would’ve, I would’ve made it work for sure but I’m happy. . . you know how many champions, how many world champions are on UFC 300, how many world former world champions... I can’t wait to see it and I think that light heavyweight fight is going to be an interesting one.”

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Conor McGregor reveals UFC contract is nearing completion

Conor McGregor's time under his current UFC contract is dwindling, sparking speculation about his future with the organization. In a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, McGregor revealed he has just two fights remaining on his deal and has yet to receive an offer for an extension:

"I have two fights left on my UFC contract. I'm excited to get them. What's next? I don't know. I have not been accosted. There's been no talk of a re-sign. How would you even approach someone like me to re-sign? What would that look like? I'm sure they're thinking about it. [Former UFC CEO] Lorenzo [Fertitta] probably would've been at my door two fights ago, maybe, to re-sign me. I'm two fights out now so I don't know what way they're going to go."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Despite the uncertainty, McGregor expressed his desire to compete twice this year. He previously voiced plans to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, followed by a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 306 in September, the promotion's first-ever event at the Las Vegas Sphere.