Conor McGregor answers Tucker Carlson's question about comedian Rosie O'Donnell's status in Ireland if he ever came to power

Conor McGregor had a recent sitdown with political commentator Tucker Carlson, during which the Irishman spoke about his interest in his nation's politics. Eventually, the conversation transitioned to Rosie O'Donnell, an American talk show host and comedian who has taken up residence in Ireland.

The reason for Carlson's interest in her stems from O'Donnell's adversarial relationship with current United States President Donald Trump, whose recent presidential victory prompted the comedian to move to Ireland, where she is in the process of acquiring citizenship through her Irish ancestry.

When asked by Carlson if 'The Notorious' would deport O'Donnell if he ever assumed a position of political power in Ireland, McGregor said:

"What is her criminal history? Has she got a criminal background? How did she enter the country? Did she enter the country illegally? Has she assimilated with our community? Does she hold our beliefs? Is she an upstanding member of our community? If she's not, then she's gotta go! You ain't gotta go home, you gotta get the hell out of here."

However, the former UFC double champion ultimately confessed to knowing little about O'Donnell and opted against inheriting Trump's feud with the comedian.

"But I don't know Rosie O'Donnell from Adam, but you know, I believe she's a comedian. I see her on our national TV. She spoke a bit about it, love me, I don't know Rosie."

McGregor added:

She seems unhappy, she seems to be going through something at the moment, and I'm not the type of person to kick a person when they're down. I wish for her. I believe she's a comedian is what her craft is. I wish for her to find her happiness again and that is it."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (52:90):

Conor McGregor's interest in Irish presidency is well-established

Conor McGregor recently claimed that he would be willing to put his combat sports career in the background if it meant focusing only on politics. Back in 2024, McGregor detailed his belief that he is uniquely suited to solving Ireland's domestic issues.

"As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

In recent news, McGregor has become the subject of reports about an alleged interest in Dublin's mayoral position instead of a presidential one. Irish lawmakers have reportedly rejected his candidacy, and the government is also taking steps to stop the UFC fighter from running for Mayor of Dublin.

