'Conor McGregor apologizes to nobody' - What happened when The Notorious One was interviewed by Joe Rogan following UFC 205?

Conor McGregor's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 205 produced one of the most iconic moments in UFC history.

Conor McGregor was at the pinnacle of the MMA world in 2016, and made history by being the first man to simultaneously hold UFC championships in two weight divisions. After knocking Eddie Alvarez out to win the UFC lightweight title at UFC 205, McGregor gave this amazing post-fight speech:

"Listen, I've spent a lot of time Joe, slaying everybody in the company. Backstage, I'm starting fights off everybody. I've ridiculed everyone on the roster, and I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I'd like to take this chance to apologize...to absolutely nobody! The double-champ does what the f*ck he wants!"

While it would have been easy for Conor McGregor to remain humble in victory, it would definitely have been off-brand. Indeed, McGregor's skills inside the Octagon helped him become a two-division champion, bu it was his charisma and personality that made him a global superstar.

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC post-fight interviews

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has given some of the most memorable and most iconic post-fight interviews throughout his UFC career. Not only can McGregor make a fight entertaining, but his character makes his interviews worth watching as well.

Fans first got a taste of McGregor's brash personality in his UFC debut back in 2013. After knocking out Marcus Brimage, McGregor asked UFC President Dana White for a post-fight bonus, yelling out '"60 G's, baby!"'

McGregor then stopped out Diego Brandao in his first UFC main event fight the following year, and reminded everyone that the Irish were taking over:

"I said it last year, we're not here just to take part, we're here to take over!"

After finishing off Dustin Poirier in just under two minutes, McGregor introduced the world to 'Mystic Mac':

"I said I'd knock him out in the first round, and I knocked him out in the first round. You can call me 'Mystic Mac' because I predict these things!"

In the rematch with Nate Diaz, McGregor evened the score, winning by majority decision. Afterwards, McGregor announced that he was back:

"Surprise, surprise motherf*ckers, the king is back!"

Conor McGregor returns to action in a rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021. If things go McGregor's way once again, fight fans may be in for yet another memorable post-fight interview.