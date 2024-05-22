Conor McGregor doesn't believe Jon Jones is ducking Tom Aspinall, proposes new path for Englishman to reach unified title fight

Conor McGregor recently weighed in on the heavyweight title picture and refuted the notion that Jon Jones is ducking Tom Aspinall. He noted that there is another path for the Englishman as opposed to an immediate title fight with the reigning champion.

Aspinall has been vocal about wanting to fight Jones in a title unification bout after defeating Sergei Pavlovich to become the interim heavyweight champion. Despite his interest, the UFC appears to still be committed to the originally scheduled bout between 'Bones' and Stipe Miocic.

During a recent stream with Duelbits, 'The Notorious' agreed with the plan for Jones vs. Miocic instead and shared his thoughts on other potential bouts. He took the business approach and mentioned that Aspinall has another intriguing opponent in the division. He said:

"Thoughts on [Jon] Jones avoiding [Tom] Aspinall?...I disagree with that, I think the Jones-Stipe [Miocic] fight is huge. I'm excited to see it...There's a way to go for the English lad to come up and get that [undisputed heavyweight championship]. I think the matchmaking has been stellar, I think Curtis [Blaydes] and Tom is a good fight and you know, we'll see after that."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Fans react to Conor McGregor's comments about Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Fans recently reacted after Conor McGregor refuted the claims about Jon Jones ducking Tom Aspinall.

The former two-division UFC champion's views on Jones vs. Miocic being a bigger fight at the moment and Aspinall vs. Blades being a suitable alternative resulted in a mixed reaction from fans. Some of them praised McGregor for thinking about the bigger fight financially, while others labeled him as being too much of a company man. Fans wrote:

"Conor knows ball. And by ball I don't mean loud fans on Twitter. Conor gets the business side of things."

"This exposes Conor as someone who doesn't say it as it is. He's just another company man."

"Why would he? He can't exactly slate Stipe for being inactive and coming back in and getting a title shot...when you know he's going to do the same if he beats Chandler at 170 lol."

Fan reaction tweets regarding McGregor's comments [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS - X]